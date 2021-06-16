In this edition: June 17, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

As of Sunday, June 20 – Happy Father’s Day! And summer days are here again!

Lots of things going on in our community, see photos of vacation fun and more community recognitions, see if you can help family find family, or see what you can do to support Licking Residential Care.

Rick Mansfield tells how to distinguish between “Activities and Addictions,” and Larry Dablemont shares the adventure of “Driftwood, Rocks and Fishing Lures.”

Cindy at the library has suggestions in Bookends for updating and home improvements that may be scheduled for the summer months. Through the Rear-View Mirror’s Joan Flatt shares Licking history, and Linda Mondy has a recipe for Avocado Chicken Salad that may be just the thing for a hot summer day.

Congratulations to the high honors and honors lists students of Licking; see who made the lists in this week’s edition. Missouri S&T is hosting in-person summer camps; details in The Licking News. Take a Missouri Road Trip to Jefferson City this week and learn about Marie Oliver, “the Betsy Ross of Missouri.” She is the designer and creator of our state’s flag.

TCMH introduces the May Employee of the Month, Conner Edwards, and find out about “Skin Cancer: Are you at risk?” The Licking News is again monitoring COVID-19 statistics as the numbers climb.

Scott Hamilton explains the recent “Global Internet Outage.”

Keep current with reports and updates from the City of Licking Board of Aldermen, Licking Downtown, the County Courthouse and Commission, the Sheriff’s Department, Licking Police Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.