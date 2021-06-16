Visual stories of Ozarks country living

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Texas County Museum of Art & History hosted an Art Reception for Folk Artist Connie Blaylock Wallace on Sunday. Wallace is a visual storyteller depicting Missouri Ozarks country living through her paintbrushes with her folksy paintings. Each picture seems to have a story to tell. One large piece depicts the many entertainments of Licking.

“I love to paint,” shares Wallace. There is seemingly a definite natural talent as she began painting three years ago and in that short time her work is prolific, some for sale and some not for sale. She classifies her works as memories paintings, and they do seem to bring back memories, not only for her but others as well.

Wallace was born in Salem to a family of 14 children. “Daddy was a traveling preacher, so we were raised in church,” said Wallace. The theme, timely through the 1800s and 1900s, is displayed in many of her paintings, as is farm life.

She and Mike, her husband of 43 years, currently reside in Licking and raise cattle. Together they share three children (two girls and one boy), 12 grandchildren and one great-grandbaby. Her exuberance for family and friends extends to many.

Bluegrass music was enjoyed at the reception, with Wallace and sisters Trish Callahan and Angie Harrison beautifully joining in at one point with the other family members and a friend. Sister Billie Jean Boley and brother-in-law Johnny Boley played guitar, nephew Kermit Lonning was on bass and friend Travis Hathaway played the mandolin and guitar.

Attendees also enjoyed a large selection of homemade pies and lemonade while visiting and contemplating the many paintings.

Wallace’s “Folksy Paintings” will be on display and available for purchase at the museum through June 29.

Photos by Christy Porter