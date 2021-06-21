Obituary – Doris L. Shelley

Doris Lea Shelley was born to Mabel Edna (Mayfield) and Virgil Vanburen Brown July 14, 1930, in Coffeyville, Kan. She passed away peacefully at her home on June 17, 2021, in Licking, Mo.

Doris was united in marriage June 6, 1947, to Melvin Walter Shelley and to this union three daughters were born: Sharon Elaine, Baby Shelly, and Brenda Sue. Doris was loved by an abundance of family and many, many friends. She was a member of the Roby Assembly of God for years. Doris also loved going fishing, playing bingo, attending yard sales, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Doris was known to have anything that you could have needed in the trunk of her car. This memory of Granny always having what you might need will live long in the memory vaults of her family. In her younger years, she was known by grandkids as “Hot Rod Granny” due to her cars of choice: a Camaro, and Beretta GT. This loving woman was affectionately known as “Granny” by many of her grandkids. Doris will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Doris is preceded in death by parents, Mabel Edna Brown, Virgil Vanburen Brown; husband, Melvin Walter Shelly; daughter, Baby Shelly; six brothers, Paul Clarence Brown, Harold Leo Shetler, twins Darrell and Ferrell Brown, Herschel Hurbert Brown and Larry Alvin Brown Sr.; one sister, Helen Louise Loughridge; and two half-brothers, Hal and Roy Brown.

Doris is survived by two daughters, Sharon Elaine Mitchell and husband, Melvin of Licking and Brenda Sue Mooney and husband, Steve of Success; one sister, Shirley Alice Holbrook; and numerous grandkids, great-grandkids and great great – grandkids.

Memorials are suggested to Allen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Monday, June 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Roby Assembly of God Church with Pastor Bob Troutt officiating. Burial was in Allen Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Stephen Gale, Tommy Gale, Jr., Christopher Mooney, Michael Mitchell, Chance Gale and Trace Gale.