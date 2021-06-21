Obituary – Harold D. Sullins

Harold D. Sullins was born January 21, 1937, in Kinderpost, Mo. He departed his earthly home in Houston, Mo., to be with his Lord and Savior and reunited with his loving wife, Sharon Kaye on June 18, 2021, at the age of 84.

Harold married Sharon Kaye Storie on August 15, 1959, and to this union four boys were born who made him very proud throughout his life.

Harold is survived by his four boys, Keith and wife Kathy of Billings, Harold Ray and wife Linda, Rodney, and Rick and wife Tammy, all of Licking; grandchildren, Andrea Dukeman of St. Charles, Lynsey Scheets and husband Jake of Yukon, Benn Sullins of Licking, Kennedy Sullins of Joplin, Jeremy Carter and wife Amanda of Springfield, Ryan Meister and wife Caylin of Little Rock, Ark., and Blaire Swadley and husband Adam of Davis, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Mylie, Aubrie, and Willa Peterson, Paisley Scheets, Tommy Dukeman, Schyler Sullins, Nora and Layne Carter, and Grant and Clark Swadley; brothers, Frank Sullins and wife Pat, Harvey Sullins and wife Carol; sisters, Zedna Ullom and husband Kenny, Maybelle Gale, Alta Huff and husband Jim, and Geneva Burgdorf; brother-in-law, Bert Huff; and many nieces, nephews close to his heart.

Harold is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Kaye Sullins; his parents, Clabe and Clara Mae Sullins; brothers, Tilden, Narvel and Dale Sullins; sisters, Bertha Burgess and Caroline Huff; brother-in-law, Benji Gale; and daughter-in-law, Paula Sullins.

At a very young age, Harold accepted the Lord into his heart. Harold and Sharon Kaye attended Montauk Baptist Church until their health no longer allowed them to do so.

Harold was in the Carpenters Union for many years. When he was not doing carpentry work, he would cut logs and cordwood. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing and hunting with friends and family. He loved coon hunting and always had a hunting dog throughout his life. He loved being outside walking through the woods on his land, collecting rocks, or just simply sitting on the porch.

A graveside service was held Monday, June 21, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Craddock Cemetery with Pastor Phillip McGuire officiating. Pallbearers include Ricky Sullins, Rodney Sullins, Keith Sullins, Harold Ray Sullins, Benn Sullins and Jeremy Carter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Craddock Cemetery fund. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.