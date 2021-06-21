Obituary – James “JD” Bunton, Jr.

James Douglas Bunton, Jr. (JD), of Duke, Mo., passed from this life on June 16, 2021, at the age of 28. James was born on April 27, 1993, in Rolla, Mo., to James and Patricia Bunton. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia “Trish” Bunton; great-grandparents, Cecil and Dorothy Dickens; grandfathers Charlie Reeves and Darrell Bunton; and grandmother Ruth Campbell.

He is survived by a brother, Jordan Bunton of Alabama; a sister, Ashley Bunton of St Louis; fiancée, Leah Dunham of Duke; his grandparents, Dot and Scott Ford of Duke; his father, James Douglas Bunton, Sr., and wife, Jamie of Rolla; his uncle who was like a second father, Daniel Reeves of Duke; and a special niece, Trish.

JD was a man who knew how to enjoy life. He loved to go mudding and loved the outdoors. Some of his favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing and cutting firewood. JD also enjoyed listening to loud music with lots of bass. He was very close with his family and was “Grannie’s Boy” to his grandmother, Dot. He especially loved his fiancée, Leah, to whom he was engaged to be married. James Douglas Bunton, Jr. will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at Calvary Fellowship Church in Duke, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given toward the funeral expense. All arrangements made under the direction of the Teague and Sons Funeral Home.