Obituary – Michael “Lane” Keeping

Michael Lane Keeping, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the age of 25.

He was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 5, 1995.

Lane had previously earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was a high school graduate. He was working as a mail carrier. He was also a self-taught, talented musician who could both write and play music.

He will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes his mother, Elizabeth Keeping-Hudson, of Edgar Springs; his grandparents, John and Deborah Boyer, also of Edgar Springs; three brothers, Quinton Hudson, Anthony Tackett and Steven Hudson; two sisters, Erin Tackett and Rebecca Tackett; Uncle Joshua Keeping and Aunt Stephanie Boyer; other extended family members and dear friends.

A private family gathering honoring Lane’s life will be held at a later date.