Obituary – Leo Ceplina

Leo Ceplina, age 83, son of Joseph and Mary (Wasniewski) Ceplina, was born January 24, 1937, in Knowlton, Wis. He passed June 20, 2021, at his home in Raymondville, Mo.

Leo is preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings, Frank, Al, Jacob, John, Glenn, Joseph and Carol. He is survived by children, Mike (Sue) Cook, Julie (Dave) Raines of St. Louis, Joe (Myra) Ceplina of Raymondville, Loretta (Greg) Hinton, Tim (Christie) Ceplina of Houston and Guy (Melissa) Ceplina of Success; his sisters, Loretta Knoblock, Veronica “Roni” Novitzke and Victoria Gwidt of Wisconsin, and Jackie Zenner of Minnesota; grandchildren, Justin Cook, Rachel, Paul and Joe Raines, Bradley Ceplina, Wade Ceplina, Inez Copeland, Alexandra (Travis) White, Chelsea (Justus) Wilson, Kyle and Lane Haley; and three great grandchildren.

Leo joined the Coast Guard at age 19. Shortly after, he married Marilyn Tarrants. Leo worked a long career with the Teamsters 688 at Tyler Warehouse & Cold Storage Co. in St Louis. They moved to Texas County in 1974 where he commuted and eventually resided full time in his retirement. Leo loved playing pranks on his kids, fishing, gardening and playing Bingo. He was known as “Lucky” in the Bingo Hall. He will be missed.

Per his wishes, he was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. No Services are planned.