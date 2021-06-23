Drug investigation results in multiple arrests

MSHP

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. – In the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 15, 2021, officers with the South Central Drug Task Force, in coordination with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Shannon County Sheriff’s Department, concluded a series of long-term narcotics investigations in Shannon County, Mo.

As a result of these investigations, 17 suspects were arrested for delivery of a controlled substance. Arrest teams consisted of members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Shannon County Sheriff’s Department, Oregon County Sheriff’s Department, Dent County Sheriff’s Department, and Mountain View Police Department. A temporary detention facility was provided by the city of Winona.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in Shannon County Circuit Court:

Gary L. Taber, 54, Mtn. View, two counts; Billy L. Arnold, 52, Birch Tree, one count; Thomas D. Stark, 27, Birch Tree, one count; Dale L. Chaney, 59, Birch Tree, one count; Ronnie G. Blake, 39, Birch Tree, one count; Jacob R. Kelly, 32, Winona, one count; Jason R. Bettis, 41, Winona, two counts; Nichole R. Derryberry, 35, Winona, three counts; Shannon M. Lawrence, 50, Winona, three counts; Kevin C. Joseph, 55, Winona, one count; Joshua E Shipton, 36, Winona, one count; Megan Ard, 25, Winona, one count; Stephen C. Nicholson, 37, Winona, one count; Billy J. Tarlton, 42, Winona, two counts; Bobby D. Ard, 28, Eminence, two counts; Douglas M. Patterson, 32, Marshfield, three counts; and Sabrina B. Yardley, 31, Van Buren, one count.

These charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction.