Good turnout at R&S Track

Photo by Shari Harris
An estimated 1,500 people watched from the sidelines and from beside their vehicles at the R&S Track MMTTPA Truck & Tractor Pull Saturday. A newly constructed cook shack and bleachers were added to the venue for the event. The day began with a cornhole tournament won by Wyatt Porter and Robby Payne. A silent auction for cornhole boards and a rifle raffle were held to benefit the Colton Ogden Scholarship fund. Kettle corn, funnel cakes, ice cream and more great food were enjoyed by those attending. The pull benefitted the Licking FFA Chapter. The next pull will be September 11.
Photo by Shari Harris
Danny Wade, of Licking, and his Wildcat Chevy Cheyenne finished first in 6200 Pro-Stock Trucks, followed by Roy Ogden, of Licking. In exhibition pulling, local and first-time puller Shellie Ogden finished first in her class. Local puller Edna Bisker of Beulah also competed.
Photos by Shari Harris