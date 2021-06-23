Independence Day Celebration July 3

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking will celebrate Independence Day on July 3, thanks to the efforts of Debbie Cook, who assumed the lead role in organizing the event when long time planner Gary Hassell retired the informal position. The event is funded wholly by donations and requires a substantial amount of work by numerous volunteers.

This year’s event will be held at Deer Lick Park, and it kicks off with the Wildcat Travel Club Cornhole Tournament. Interested teams should check in and begin warm-up at 1 p.m. The tournament begins at 2 p.m. Raffles for a quilt and for cornhole boards will be held by the travel club, and you’ll be able to beat the heat with their homemade ice cream.

Vendors will set up around 4 p.m. Snow cones, cotton candy, frozen custard and other food is expected. Craft and other vendors are also anticipated. If you would like to be a vendor, it isn’t too late. Contact Debbie Cook at 417-260-1713 or Reta Dawson at 573-247-5886.

Haley Floyd-Joyner will be organizing the parade lineup at the school at 5 p.m., and at 6 p.m., the parade will proceed down Main Street and around to end at the park.

The highlight of the evening will be the fireworks, which will be set off after dark, likely around 9:15 or 9:30. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the show.

If you would like to donate to support the event, please contact Cook or Dawson at the above numbers. Your support is appreciated.