Obituary – Ethel Mae Cooper

Ethel Mae (Willis) Cooper, age 89, was born November 12, 1931, in Rector, Mo., to William and Easter (Thompson) Willis. She passed away June 22, 2021, at Phelps County Hospital, Rolla, Mo.

Ethel grew up in Rector and attended school there through the eighth grade. She married Chester Cooper December 1, 1949, and to this union four children were born, Judy, Brenda, Mike and Mark. Chester was in the Air Force, so they traveled wherever he was stationed. When he retired, they moved to the Montauk area. After Chester’s passing Ethel moved to Licking.

She was saved and baptized as a young adult and attended Abounding Hope Church as long as her health permitted.

Ethel is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chester in 1976; her siblings, Jay Willis, Marylee Holt, Lillie Karnes, Beulah Cox and Denver Willis. She is survived by her children, Judy Edgar of House Springs, Brenda Rowles of Licking, Mike (Beverly) Cooper of Licking and Mark Cooper of Licking; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.

Ethel worked as a waitress at Montauk, and the Walnut Bowl in Salem, Mo. She also worked at Rawlings for several years.

She enjoyed quilting, gardening, her flowers and cooking, her children remember her delicious dinner rolls especially. Ethel also loved her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.

Memorials may be made to Boone Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home, with Services beginning at 11 a.m. in the Chapel with Pastor Phillip McGuire officiating. Burial is in Boone Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Ben Cooper, Daniel Cooper, Clinton Cooper, Nathan Cooper, Lance Lingle, Hayden Cooper and Johnny Akers.