Obituary – Joseph Mader

Joseph “Joe” Mader, 73, of Salem, Mo., departed this life Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Salem Memorial District Hospital.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Sharon Mader of the home; children: Mona Werdehausen of Salem, Jason Mader of Festus and Malinda Mader of Salem; siblings: Jim Mader of Lenox, Kerry Smarko and husband Jim of Lenox, Terry Salamone of Lenox, Elaine Sitek of Fenton, Emily Reineke of Columbia and Alice Mader of Cabool; grandchildren: Naulakae Wright, Michael Polette, Courtney Rozgowski, Ashley Murr and husband Brandon, Brittney Griggs and husband Ben, Amber Mader and Miranda Mader; seven great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death, his parents: Harry and Marcella Mader; sisters: Marcella Ketzler and Laurel Sitek; and grandson: Alonzo Charles Moore III.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel and will be live-streamed on the Wilson Mortuary Facebook Page.

Burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. All arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.