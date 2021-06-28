Obituary – Rodney A. Trolinger

Rodney Alan Trolinger passed away in Rolla, Mo., on Sunday, June 28, 2021, at the age of 53. He was born August 27, 1967, in St. Louis, Mo.

A visitation for Rodney will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Carrigan officiating. Interment will follow in Boone Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Rodney to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.