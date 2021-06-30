Annual 2021 School Bus Inspections

MSHP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), announces the results of the Driver and Vehicle Safety Division’s 2021 annual school bus inspection program.

Area school system results are as follows:

Cabool R-IV received a 100 percent approval rating on a total of 16 buses inspected.

Houston R-I received an 88.9 percent approval rating on a total of 18 buses inspected; 11.1 percent were rated defective.

Licking R-VIII received a 77.8 percent approval rating on a total of 18 buses inspected; 11.1 percent were rated defective, and 11.1 percent were out of service.

Mtn. Grove R-III received a 91.3 percent approval rating on a total of 23 buses inspected; 8.7 percent were rated defective.

Plato R-V received a 46.7 percent approval rating on a total of 15 buses inspected; 53.3 percent were rated defective.

Raymondville R-VII received a 100 percent approval rating on a total of five buses inspected.

Success R-VI received a 75 percent approval rating on a total of four buses inspected; 25 percent were rated defective.

Summersville R-II received a 75 percent approval rating on a total of 12 buses inspected; 25 percent were rated defective.

Phelps County R-III received a 42.9 percent approval rating on a total of seven buses inspected; 57.1 percent were rated defective.

Those buses found defective require repair within 10 days. Buses placed out-of-service require correction of the component(s) prior to further usage.

“Through the unified effort of Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel and pupil transportation professionals across the state, a successful inspection of 11,893 school buses occurred in accordance with state statutes,” said Col. Olson. “The Patrol, school districts, and private pupil transportation companies share a common goal of keeping our schoolchildren safe while they travel on school buses.”

