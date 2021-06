The Class 3 All-State baseball team was released by the Missouri Baseball Coaches Association in June. LHS athletes Malachi Antle and Cole Wallace were selected, as were two Houston players.

Local area athletes making the team were:

Catchers – Second Team: Malachi Antle, sophomore, Licking

Infielders – Second Team: Cole Wallace, sophomore, Licking, and Alex Castleman, senior, Houston

Pitchers – Honorable Mention: Garyn Hall, sophomore, Houston