Fort Leonard Wood update on the Independence Day Celebration

U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – As confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continue to rise in Missouri and as a matter of prudent precaution, Fort Leonard Wood’s Independence Day Celebration will only feature a fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m., July 4.

All other events and activities that were previously scheduled, to include the car show, the Interactive Zone and the concert featuring Parmalee and Thompson Square, have been cancelled. FMWR is working to schedule another concert at a later date.

Fort Leonard Wood Garrison Commander Col. Jeff Paine said Fort Leonard Wood continues to adapt and respond to the situation across the state and the post’s revised Fourth of July plan is a prudent, precautionary measure to help protect the community from the spread of COVID-19.

“The health, welfare and safety of our service members, civilians and families is our highest priority,” Paine said. “Although our Fourth of July plan has been revised, we are still looking forward to celebrating our nation’s 245th birthday with a fireworks show in a safe and healthy manner, and we encourage everyone to continue to follow CDC and Defense Health Agency guidelines to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Fireworks may be viewed from the parking lots at the United Service Organizations building, Nutter Field House, the Main Post Chapel, the Rec Plex, the Post Exchange, Baker Theater, Abrams Theater, Building 470 along Replacement Avenue, Daughterty Bowling Center and along the roadside at Gammon Field.

Constitution Avenue will be closed to through traffic from 9 to 10 p.m.

Large group gatherings are discouraged. Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and those who are not vaccinated are still required to wear a mask while on Fort Leonard Wood.

The fireworks will be live-streamed on the Fort Leonard Wood Facebook page.

Synchronized music for the fireworks show will be broadcast on the radio station, KFBD at 97.9 FM.

For more information, call 573.596.6913 or visit https://leonardwood.armymwr.com.