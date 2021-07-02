Obituary – Pamela A. Newsome

Pamela Anne (Morgan) Newsome, daughter of Marvin and Ruth (Pfeiffer) Morgan, was born March 4, 1963, in Germany. She passed away at age 58, on June 26, 2021, at her home in Bucyrus, Mo.

Pamela is preceded in her death by her parents, her two brothers, and the grandchildren that Jesus called home before birth.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gregory of Bucyrus; two daughters, Kristi Newsome of Licking, and Nikki Lancaster of Bucyrus; her grandchildren; and son in laws.

Pamela grew up in the Bucyrus area on a farm, where she also chose to raise her family. She attended Houston High School and graduated in 1981. She then went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Central Missouri State, later renamed University of Central Missouri, in Warrensburg.

She married Gregory Allen Newsome on August 2, 1991, at Hickory Ridge Baptist Church.

Pamela held a variety of jobs throughout her years, including serving in the United States Army. Her absolute favorite job was, by far, working at her home on the farm.

Pamela loved her family above all else. She enjoyed game nights, days at the river, star gazing, four-wheeler riding, fishing at the family ponds, playing badminton and just spending as much time as she could with her family and pets.

Pamela was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was always looking for ways to help her family and friends, and felt that God had given her each day to enjoy and live for Him. Pam’s super stubborn, but extremely gracious spirit will be greatly missed by all who loved her!

Per her wishes, no services are planned. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.