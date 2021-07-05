Obituary – Flossie D. Richards

Flossie D. (Barton) Richards, age 100, of Raymondville, Mo., went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2021, Springfield, Mo.

Flossie was born April 9, 1921, in Lineville, Iowa, to Samuel and Delcia Brown Barton. She was the eighth child out of 13. Flossie loved being outdoors helping her father and brothers around the farm, which earned her the nickname of “Tom” from her father.

Flossie married Henry Richards in 1943, and they had three children. She worked at Rawlings lacing baseballs and gloves until she retired in 1983. She then turned to her passion of planting flowers, quilting and baking sweet treats. Flossie also proudly spent her retirement watching her grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Henry; son, Garold Richards, I; daughter, Alma Richards; grandson, Warren Richards, Jr.; sisters, Delcie, Martha, Thelma, Opal, Imogene, Ollie and Edna; and brothers Robert, Hadley, Pete, Jimmie and Junior.

Flossie is survived by her son, Warren Richards, Sr., of Raymondville; daughter-in-law, Evelyn Richards of Brighton; grandchildren, Garold “Tiger” and Tonya Richards of Conway, Rhonda Richards of Pleasant Hope, Angela and Ivan Vauble of Springfield, and Heather and Josh Snow of Brighton; great-grandchildren, Rebecca “Kriss” Jackson, Geoffrey Cox, Marissa Cox, Warren “Bubba” Richards, III, Joshua Murphy, Laine Richards, Joseph Murphy, Dakota Vauble, Andrea Snow, Autumn Snow and Andrew Snow; great great grandchildren, Alyssa and Aiden Jackson, Lilly Morgan, Gabriel Richards, Dean Cox and baby Richards, due in October; also two brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and many more family members.

Services were Monday, July 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Moore officiating. Burial was in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. July 5, 2021. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hope Cemetery, Pleasant Hope, MO. Pallbearers were Warren Richards, III, Joshua Murphy, Joseph Murphey, Geoffrey Cox, Laine Richards and Dakota Vauble.