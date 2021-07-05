Obituary – Perry L. Odom

Perry Lynn Odom, age 55, passed away at home on Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was born December 22, 1965, in St. Louis, Mo., to Artie and Lillie Odom.

Perry is survived by two sons, Perry Odom, Jr., and Austin Lee Odom; stepdaughter, Amanda Neth; sister, Leona Loyd; brothers, Larry Adcox, Frank Odom and Don Odom; and four grandchildren.

Perry is preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Anthony Odom, Kelvin Adcox and Rocky Adcox.

Perry enjoyed fishing, camping, hanging out with family, and enjoying his little boy, Austin. He will be dearly missed.

Cremation is under the direction of Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.