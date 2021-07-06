Obituary – Danny W. Underwood

Danny William Underwood, age 64, son of James William and Margaret June (Bailey) Underwood, was born September 16, 1956, in Fort Knox, Ky. He passed away July 4, 2021, in Licking, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Danny is survived by his daughter, Monica Underwood, of Mtn. Grove; three granddaughters, McKensie, Ruby and Isabella Hill; his spouse, Shelia Winchester; sisters, Elaine Zulkosky of Crocker and Rebecca Bruce of Kansas City, Mo.; brother, David Underwood of Evening Shade; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Danny resided in Success for over 20 years. He enjoyed car shows, derbies, car auctions, classic cars, and occasionally wheeling and dealing. He loved noodles and any dish that included them, a well as eating “junk food.”

Danny was a wonderful father, brother, son, grandpa and friend. He will be truly missed by all who knew him and loved forever.

Memorials may be made to Palace Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Friday, July 9, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Palace Union Church, with Services beginning at 11 a.m. with Steve Spencer officiating. Burial is in Palace Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Mark Curtis, Dallas Rice, Dustin Claycamp, Raybob Curtis, Rick Lathrom and Gary “Flash” Wade.