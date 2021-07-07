ARC Blood Drive

Submitted

The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Parish Hall, 222 W. Hwy. 32 in Licking on Tuesday, July 13. Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter LICKING to schedule an appointment.

Donors are eligible to win gas for a year, a $5,000 value. There will be three winners. Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel.

Share the vibe. Give blood to help save lives.