CBCO Blood Drive planned at TCMH

TCMH

HOUSTON, Mo. – Texas County Memorial Hospital is hosting a blood drive on Friday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will collect blood donations in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room on the TCMH campus.

Currently, there is a critical need for all blood types, as CBCO is experiencing record usage by all hospitals.

TCMH receives 100 percent of their blood supply from CBCO. All blood collected by CBCO stays in the area to be utilized by Ozark communities, neighbors and families.

TCMH and 43 other hospitals located in 40 different counties are served by the CBCO. Approximately 250 units of blood are needed each day. TCMH uses approximately 400 units of blood each year.

Eligible donors can be anyone 16 years old (requires parental consent for first time donor) or older who weighs at least 110 pounds and has not given blood in the last 56 days. All donors must provide identification when registering to donate.

All donors will receive a free t-shirt and be entered into CBCO weekly drawings for additional giveaways.

Additionally, TCMH and CBCO follow current CDC recommendations regarding masks.

For more information about the blood drive contact Connie Brooks, education director at TCMH, 417-967-1340 or 1-866-967-3311. For questions regarding donor eligibility contact the CBCO at 1-800-280-5337.