CBCO Blood Drive

Make s’more memories. Give blood. Save lives.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be holding a Blood Drive at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 208 S. Main Street, Licking, from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

All donors will be given a free t-shirt while supplies last, and will be entered to win a weekly chance for s’more cool stuff. One lucky finalist will win a Grand Prize Package worth more than $1,200.

CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood to ALL your area hospitals.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule your appointment call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

CBCO follows current CDC recommendations regarding masks. Photo identification is required. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.