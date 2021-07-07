Coming Events July 8, 2021

RT. 63 CAR & BIKE SHOW

The 36th Annual Rt. 63 Car & Bike Show will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Old City Park in Licking on Saturday, July 10. Judging starts at 9 a.m. Door prizes, 50/50 drawing, music, Bench Raffle, quilt raffle, food and drink vendors, and more. Vehicle entry fee includes dash plaque and t-shirt for first 100 entries. Specialty trophies include Best of Show, Mayor’s Choice, Police Chief’s Choice.

FAFSA FRENZY

Drury University is hosting a Federal Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Frenzy 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Drury Go – Houston campus, 204 West Spruce, on Saturday, July 10. Meet with advisors to learn more about funding opportunities. Free food and a drawing for a BBQ grill and other items will be held.

DEMOCRATIC CLUB OF PHELPS COUNTY

The Democratic Club of Phelps County will hold its Annual Stump Picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Rolla Lions Club Park, Pavilions 1 and 2, on Saturday, July 10. Potluck picnic begins at 12 p.m., hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks provided; bring a dish or dessert to share. Speakers begin at 1 p.m.

VBS AT BOONE CREEK BAPTIST CHURCH

VBS Destination Dig will take place for youth 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., and for children and adults 6 – 8:30 p.m. at Boone Creek Baptist Church, 10864 Hwy. 137, Licking, Sunday, July 11 – Friday, July 16. Pre-registration is Saturday, July 10, 6 – 8 p.m. at the Licking Pool. Meals provided nightly. For more information or a ride call 573-674-3171.

LICKING RESIDENTIAL CARE LIVE AUCTION AND FISH FRY

Licking Residential Care will host a live auction and fish fry at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 12. Auctioneer is Steve Buckner and fish fry is by Art Wade and Sons. Proceeds help with LRC’s resident activities and Christmas fund. To donate items call Jessica at 573-674-2207.

RENT/LEASE FARM PROGRAM

An in-person Rent/Lease Farm Program will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Texas County MU Extension office in Houston on Thursday, July 15. To register contact the Texas County MU Extension office at 417-967-4545, go online to register through Cvent on the Texas County MU Extension Website, or contact kyle.whittaker@missouri.edu or sutherlandb@umsystem.edu.

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the storm sirens will take place at 10 a.m. in Licking on Thursday, July 15.

IT’S A TEEN LOCK-IN

An all night “Set Apart” Lock-In youth event will be held 6 p.m. through 7 a.m. at Licking Assembly of God beginning Friday, July 16. All teens 7 -12 grade are welcome. Enjoy food, bonfire, crafts, games, door prizes, amazing speakers and a feature movie.

MU EXTENSION – GRAZING CLASSES

The University of Missouri Extension in Houston will hold Grazing Classes July 21 – 23. Limited seating of 30 per class. Required class for assistance from USDA programs. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve a seat. Classes are filling.

SMART START WORKSHOP

An OzSBI Texas County Smart Start: Developing a Successful Business workshop will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cabool City Hall, 618 Main Street, Cabool, on Tuesday, July 27. It is free to attend. Must pre-register at www.ozsbi.com or call 417-256-9724.

LICKING LIBRARY SUMMER READING PROGRAM

The Licking Library Summer Reading Program continues at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8. A Story Walk will be held on Tuesdays at Old City Park. For more information call the library at 573-674-2038.

JUNK & CRAFT FEST

Country Crafts & Flea Market will be holding a Junk & Craft Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 104 Industrial Drive, Licking on Saturday, August 28. Country Revival Band performs 12 to 2 p.m. Treasured Smokes, LLC will provide a food truck. Vendors, food trucks and bands are being sought. Stop by to pick up a vendor application.

CRAFT SHOW

A craft show will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. H in Edgar Springs, on the second Saturday of each month. For set-up information call or text 573-308-2103.

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER MEETINGS

The Noah Coleman Chapter, NSDAR, will not meet in July.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues at 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month through September. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing tunes. We ask each of you to be considerate of your fellow bikers and others and give them their space.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is July 15.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

