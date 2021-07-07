Downtown Licking gets a new look

The remainder of the VFW Post #6337 murals, made by the SCCC Restorative Justice Program, were hung on Thursday. Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association employees Josh Hood and Eryc Koch placed the murals from the bucket while a crew assisted with details from the ground. Brandon Johnson began applying the silicone around the edges from another bucket (and graciously took a bird’s eye view photo).

The murals are coated with a polyurethane coating that, with the silicone edging, protects the murals from weathering. “We appreciate Intercounty getting the murals placed today,” said Harry Brevoort, VFW Post #6337 Quartermaster. “The COVID pandemic had halted progress on the completion of the mural project.” With the completion of the murals, the VFW hall is a landmark that represents our U.S. military services, the local VFW membership and our town in a most becoming way.