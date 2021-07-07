In this edition: July 8, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield creates and discusses the benefits of “Art,” and Larry Dablemont defines “Extinction Versus Scarcity,” with our bird population.

Hickory Manor performed “excellently” at a full evacuation drill of the facility, and Licking Residential Care names May Employee of the Month. We visit “World Wars and Licking” in Through the Rear-View Mirror. Continuing with World Wars, read about “WWII ‘Ghost Army’ deception tactics.” The Duncans share happy times at the Texas County Museum. Monica Brandon submitted a great summertime recipe for a “7 Layer Salad.”

Retired second grade teacher Colleen Wallis Agee shares a photo and memories from 1953 – 1954; whom will you recognize? Several learning opportunities are available this summer, among them is: OzSBI is hosting a Government Contracting Seminar and the MU Extension is conducting a survey to better assist woodland owners. Take a Missouri Road Trip to Moberly this week and learn about “Every Hero Has a Story: Omar Bradley,” a great WWII leader.

The Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild is preparing for the October 2022 Quilt Show.

In For Your Health, “Make a health goal as relaxed as summer: one small change,” and “Don’t be in the dark about food safety” from MU Extension. The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

Scott Hamilton reports a “New Quantum Material Discovery,” in this week’s Tech Talk.

Congressman Jason Smith discusses “Our Nation’s Independence.” The June 2021 State General Revenue Report is given.

“Drivers, boaters encouraged to make smart decisions,” from MSHP and also to “Join the team and make a difference!” The Missouri Veterans Commission announced the launch of the “New Veterans/Military Benefits and Resource Portal.”

Keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission and Courthouse, the Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.