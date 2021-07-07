Licking Chamber meets

The Licking Chamber of Commerce met Thursday for their monthly meeting. The main item on the agenda was the results of the rodeo. The consensus was that the rodeo was professionally run, and positive comments about the event were heard by many. Attendance was excellent, especially on Saturday night when the grounds were packed.

The Wild Horse Race prize money was not given at the rodeo as the competition was called due to the allotted time had elapsed. The $740.00 check was donated to the Licking Volunteer Fire Department instead.

“The Rodeo couldn’t be done without volunteers,” said Chamber of Commerce President Kyle Smith. “We appreciate all the Fire Department does to help us.” Smith expressed gratitude for all the volunteers who helped make the rodeo happen. A special thanks was voiced for the volunteers from the FFA and 4-H.

Other items discussed included the completion of the VFW mural project, with the remaining murals put up earlier Thursday.

Licking Downtown, Inc., representatives reported they would be sponsoring an Ice Cream Social on August 10 corresponding with the statewide Bicentennial celebratory Ice Cream Social.

The August meeting has been cancelled and the Chamber will meet again on Thursday, September 2.