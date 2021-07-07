Licking Downtown, Inc., plans Lick Mo Ice Cream Bicentennial Celebration

Licking Downtown, Inc., met on Thursday, July 1, for their monthly meeting.

The next event sponsored by the group will be an ice cream social. The State Historical Society of Missouri has invited organizations to participate in a statewide Ice Cream Social on August 10, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Missouri statehood. Free ice cream will be offered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the historic Licking Mill. Karaoke will be offered and people are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy a treat.

October mill events were discussed including the annual craft show/fall festival and whether to have a Haunted Mill. Discussion is ongoing.

Repairs to the mill were discussed, and a grant application was discussed for matching funds to repair the mill.

Mill tours were discussed, including a future possible collaboration with other south central Missouri mills to create a day trip exploring several mills. More investigation into this is necessary. A Facebook page for the mill will be created.

The next meeting of Licking Downtown, Inc. will be August 5 at 5 p.m. at the office of The Licking News.