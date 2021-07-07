“Mystery Island” at Abounding Hope

Submitted

Vacation Bible School was held at Abounding Hope Church, June 21 to June 25, with a cookout and commencement at Deer Lick Park on Saturday. Eighty students were enrolled and 46 workers helped collectively. There was an average of 62 students and 39 workers for the week. They collected 653 non-perishable items for the local Blessing Boxes that help those in need. A fun time and a great week of learning about the “One and Only True God” on “Mystery Island” was had by all! Most importantly five professions of faith were made!

Photos by Connie Buckner