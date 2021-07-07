Obituary – Duane R. Spurgin

Duane Russell Spurgin was born January 29, 1948, in De Soto, Mo. He was the son of Edmond and Myrtle (Drennen) Spurgin. He passed away on July 3, 2021, in his home surrounded by his beloved wife of 51 years and family in Edgar Springs, Mo., at the age of 73 years young.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, William Dayton; three brothers, Bill, Carl and Marvin; four sisters, Rita Kay, Gerri, Helen and Jacqueline.

Duane enjoyed singing, playing guitar, fishing, golfing, boating and playing cards with friends and family. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Donna Spurgin of Edgar Springs; son, Dean Spurgin and fiance Karen Frizzell of Salem; daughter, Kristine Gerbing and husband Andreas Gerbing of Edgar Springs; daughter, Shayla Jett of Edgar Springs; ten grandchildren which include: Shannon Schmidt, Ashley Robles, Winter Dayton, Duane Spurgin, Dylan Spurgin, Donovan Spurgin. Alexis Spurgin, Taisha Kellner, Febra Dering and Kent Kellner; fifteen and a half great-grandchildren; one brother, Clyde Spurgin of Greensboro, Ark.; and one sister, Faye Lewis, of Bonne Terre, as well as many extended family members and friends.