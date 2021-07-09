Obituary – Doris J. Wallis

Doris June Wallis was born October 20, 1931, in Texas County, Mo., to Orvis and Madra Wallis. She passed away on July 5, 2021, in Ballwin, Mo., at the age of 89.

Doris is survived by her children, Mark Wilson and wife Zeny, Keith Wilson and wife Kim, and Nichole Reynolds and boyfriend Phillip Beattie; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kevin, Nikki, Christina, Brian, Keith, Ashley, Justin, Crystal, Megan, Mikayla, Mikey, Rilee, Jeremy, Angel, Audrey, Hailey, David, Natasha, Otis, Everly and Kendall; as well as a host of extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Orvis and Madra Wallis; daughter, Dawn McFarland; son, Joseph Meinhardt; brothers, Lloyd, Donald and Doyle Wallis; and sister, Margaret Wallis.

Doris enjoyed fishing, gardening, and was a collector of various items. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A visitation was held Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. A funeral service followed at 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Mr. Rick Mosher officiating. Interment followed in Boone Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.