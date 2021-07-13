Obituary – Merilyn J. Foley

Merilyn Judith Ryan Foley, age 91, the daughter of Joseph and Julia (O’Niell) Ryan, was born in Stamford, Conn. She passed away July 12, 2021, in Houston, Mo.

Merilyn was married on February 7, 1953, to George Henry Foley, her sweetheart. To this union three children were born, Richard, George and Michelle.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband, George; a sister, Eileen Greer and her husband, Donald.

She is survived by her three children, Richard Foley and wife Christia of Rio Rancho, N. Mex., George J. Foley of Houston, Mo., and Michelle Smith and husband, Kenneth W. Smith of Licking; seven grandchildren, Kenneth G., Brandie, Shelby, Melinda, Bradley, Steven and Grace; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Her hobbies were collecting Lighthouse and hummingbird figures.

She loved her family and dogs. She spoiled her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of LEM for St. Marks Church in Houston.

Visitation is Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home, with Services beginning at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.