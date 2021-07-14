In this edition: July 15, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield finds “Treasure Trash,” on a recent river cleanup, and expands on “true treasures,” and Larry Dablemont gives pointers on bass fishing “Topwater Time.”

The Old Timer shares a prayer poem, “Prayer for Growing Old,” which may be applicable for some…. Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett shares her joyful summertime activity with some suggestions from the Texas County Library, if you’d like to follow suit, in this week’s Bookends. Linda Mondy shares a recipe for “Pesto Eggs” you may want to try.

MSU-WP has purchased equipment for the university’s new advanced welding and fabrication technology program. Take a Missouri Road Trip to Kansas City this week and learn about “Every Hero Has a Story: Buck O’Neil,” baseball player, coach, manager and a WWII veteran.

“Phelps Health Foundation CAC-Texas County formed,” and area health care providers and community leadership participated at the initial meeting July 8. Mariah Thompson is named Texas County Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month. The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

Scott Hamilton reports “Construction of New Observatory Approved,” after the collapse of the Arecibo Observatory’s massive telescope in November 2020.

Keep current with reports and updates from the Licking Police Department, the County Commission and Courthouse, the Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.