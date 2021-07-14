Missouri 4-H shooting teams at national championships

MU Extension

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – The Missouri 4-H shooting sports teams won third-place honors at the 2021 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, June 20-25, in Grand Island, Neb.

More than 590 participants from 32 states competed in nine disciplines, demonstrating excellence in marksmanship, safety, responsibility and teamwork, said Jim Sappington, University of Missouri Extension state 4-H shooting sports coordinator.

“It is such a privilege for me to be able to work with a group of talented, resilient young adults like these,” Sappington said. “These team members help each other overcome bad days both on and off the range.”

These are future leaders, business owners, farmers, factory workers and maybe even Olympic shooters, he added. “Whatever they choose to do in life, from this point forward they’ll know that with hard work and dedication, they can accomplish almost anything.”

Over three days of competition, Missouri’s nine teams competed in three events within their shooting disciplines, developing a range of skills including leadership, self-discipline and wildlife conservation.

Team members included youths from 14 Missouri counties: Bates, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Grundy, Jasper, Lewis, Linn, Marion, Nodaway, Sullivan, Texas and Warren.

Major support for the 2021 Missouri 4-H Shooting Sports team was provided by Cathy Cody, Ralph and Mary Ann Gates, MidwayUSA Foundation, Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Youth Sport Shooting Alliance, MU Archery Club, Larry and Brenda Potterfield, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Starline Brass and the NRA Foundation in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

Overall results by discipline:

Air Pistol Team (fourth overall): Jacob Byers (sixth), Trae Hoerrmann (eighth), Taylor Riley, Veronica Vaughn and coach Bob McCollum.

Air Rifle Team: Kody Cokerham, Ashley Miller, Shane Thiessen, Clayton Wilson and coach Zach Painter.

Compound Archery Team (fifth overall): Hunter Fansler, Alex Smith, Carter Taylor, Evan Tharp and coach Aaron Wosoba.

Hunting Skills Team (second overall): Haden Bilbro, Macy Hamlin (eighth), Tyler Polley (first) and coach Bill Athey.

Muzzleloading Team (third overall): Adrianna Day, Wyatt Link (fifth), Trent Polley (seventh), AJ Sherwood and coach Rusty Howard.

Recurve Archery Team (third overall): Haley Acton, Konnor Hoerrmann, Kendall Link, Kaci Persell (third) and coach Phil Threatt.

Shotgun Team (third overall): Gaven Hale (second), Brighton Hutson, NJ McKenzie, Oliver Old and coach Doug Todd.

Small Bore Pistol Team (third overall): Emily Bowles (third), Ethan Hall, Jason Haselhorst (eighth), Kyle Prenger and coach Jason Sherwood.

Small Bore Rifle Team: John Armentrout, Toni Haselhorst, Shelby Manning, Lucas Rowe and coach Mike Breshears.

For a full list of results from the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, visit https://4h.unl.edu/shooting-sports/national-results-images.

About Missouri 4-H

More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow – making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information, visit 4h.missouri.edu.