State Rep. Cook welcomes Texas County students

Office of Rep. Cook

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Representative Bennie Cook welcomed students from the Houston, Licking, Success and Raymondville School Districts to the Capitol this year.

The students had the chance to see where the legislative process takes place while visiting with Rep. Cook for the day. The students had the opportunity to visit the House Chambers, Whispering Gallery, the Dome and other areas around the Capitol.

“It was an honor to welcome the students and school staff to their State Capitol,” Cook, R-Houston, said. “I am glad I had the opportunity to visit with them as they visited the people’s building, and to show them where the legislature works for their future.”

Rep. Cook encourages any constituent with plans to visit Jefferson City to contact his office for assistance with a tour. Rep. Cook’s office number is 573-751-1490.