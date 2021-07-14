The 36th Annual Rt. 63 Car & Bike Show

By Alyssa Kennedy, Intern

and Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Saturday was definitely a day to remember at Old City Park! The weather cooperated beautifully as the Rt. 63 Car Club held their 36th Annual Rt. 63 Car & Bike Show. The showcase of motorcycles and vehicles, a majority being timeless classics, numbered over 100.

Entrants, car club members, attendees and families strolled through the exhibited collection; visiting, jamming with the blast-from-the-past music provided by Lew Lewis of The Road Show, and eating on-site grilled foods.

The event began with Tom Gale supervising parking from the entrance and continued with vehicle registration, judging, food preparation, drawings, and raffle ticket sales by very busy club members.

Judges definitely had some difficult choices to make.

Specialty Trophies awarded were: Best of Show, 1972 Pontiac Firebird Formula, Mark and Stephany Weeks; Mayor’s Choice, 1968 Chevrolet Camaro, Kenneth Allen; and Police Chief’s Choice, 2010 Cadillac CTS-V 6.2 V8 Supercharged, Sean and Susan Supple. Vehicles were also judged for placement in the “Top 100.”

“By far, this is the best car show in the area,” said Lanny Abney, who brought his 2008 Dodge Charger from Viburnum. Another participant, Jim Kerr, from Jefferson City, shared this would be the last show for his 1966 Dodge Cornet as it will soon be a military tribute car.

Door prizes and drawing winners were announced throughout the morning and early afternoon with Sharon Mitchell winning the donated Bench Raffle and Christy Porter winning the donated patriotic Quilt Raffle.

Member Beth Mares shared, “The show was definitely a success with good community turnout.”

The Rt. 63 Car Club is a non-profit organization that generously supports benevolent needs within our community.