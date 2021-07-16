Obituary – Curtis A. Edgerton

Curtis Allen Edgerton, 39, of Licking, passed away July 13, 2021. Born on January 7, 1982, in Rolla, Mo., the son of Mitchell and Tammy Edgerton.

Curtis is survived by his parents, Mitchell and Tammy Edgerton; wife, Sabrina Dawn (Smith) Edgerton; sister, Melissa Edgerton; nieces, Merissa Edgerton, Mackayla Edgerton and Maggie Edgerton; and stepson, Trey Smith.

Curtis worked in construction and concrete for many years before becoming a chef. He was an avid Star Wars collector. Curtis loved watching movies with his nieces. He also loved to draw.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.