Obituary – Nancy E. Drew

Nancy Ellen Drew, 71, of Salem, Mo., passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Salem, Mo., of natural causes. She was born on July 26, 1949, in Granite City, Ill.

Private Family Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.

Before retiring to the Salem area, Nancy was a social worker and took her role to heart in being an advocate for her clients. She was also a past Trustee for Lewis and Clark College and was proud of her time working with the State of Illinois as a contract negotiator. Nancy was involved in various local clubs to help better the community, often using her organization skills to plan fundraisers. Nancy will be dearly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Nancy is survived by her loving family, which includes: sister, Patty; brother, Billy; and sister-in-law: Andrea.