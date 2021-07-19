Obituary – Della K. Gale

Della Katherine (Cross) Gale, was born August 31, 1927, to James and Melissa (Morgan) Cross. She passed away July 14, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Lebanon, Mo., at the age of 93.

She grew up in the Hartshorn area, and after raising her children Della worked for a time at the HD Lee factory in Houston.

Della enjoyed sewing, working in the flower beds and painting. She also loved music, singing and dancing. She cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Melissa Cross; two sons, Floyd Cross and Alvey Gale; brothers, Sonny Cole and Charles Cole; and a sister Nona Capps. She was also preceded by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Della is survived by her children, Evelyn Meusch, Leta Angelly, Kathy Angelly, Lloyd Cross, Lennie Gale and Clinton Gale; 113 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, combined; three sisters, Margarete Hartman, Faye Cooley and Leona Ramirez; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at Bradford Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Mayberry officiating. Interment was in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to www.bradfordfuneralhome.net