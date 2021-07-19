Obituary – Margaret “Jo” Hampton

Margaret Josephine “Jo” (nee Heriford) Hampton passed away peacefully on July 4, 2021, at the Kansas City Hospice House as a result of injuries sustained from a fall at her home.

Jo was born November 25, 1935, in Princeton, Mo. She was the daughter of Rev. Leland Isaac and Margaret Ellen (nee Wendt) Heriford. Jo was the wife of Ronald Keith Hampton with whom she cherished nearly 60 years of marriage. Ron passed away April 27, 2017. Jo and Ron met when she was in the eighth grade at the First Baptist Church in Houston, Mo., where her father pastored.

Jo attended Houston High School in Houston, received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Howard (Samford) University in Birmingham, Ala., and her master’s degree in Education from the University of Missouri, Columbia. Jo started her career teaching High School Home Economics in Licking. After she and Ron moved to St. Louis, she finished her 36-year teaching career at Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights, Mo. Some of Jo’s proudest accomplishments in her professional career included developing the Home Economics curriculum for boys in the State of Missouri, serving as the President of the Missouri Vocational Home Economics Association, serving as the Secretary of the National Vocational Home Economics Association which included publishing the National Paper for the Association, and serving as the President of the National Vocational Home Economics Association.

Jo’s many passions included her love of decorating for all seasons, shopping, antiquing, she loved entertaining friends and family for all occasions, being active in her place of worship and traveling throughout the United States and Europe. Jo enjoyed working for Home Interiors & Gifts for many years. During Jo and Ron’s early years of marriage, she won a trout fishing contest at Bennett Spring State Park. In her later years, she enjoyed whitetail deer hunting with Ron and her brother Art at Art’s farm in Lock Springs, Mo.

Jo was a devoted wife, loving mother and a dear friend to many. She was quick to lend a hand or volunteer for any project or event and placed the needs of others before her own.

Jo was the mother of Kevin Keith Hampton (Dana) and Ronda René (nee Hampton) Sulltrop (Dennis). She was the grandmother of Morgan Elizabeth (nee Hampton) Halstead (Aaron), Genevieve Taylor Hampton, Graham Leland Keith Hampton, Emma Grace Hampton and the great-grandmother of Hadley Elizabeth Halstead. Jo is survived by her brother, Leland Arthur “Art” Heriford (Nadine) and her close relatives John and Sylvia Jarvis.

Jo had unwavering faith in God and she has gone to her eternal home in Heaven. Her wish for those who knew and loved her was to cherish the many memories and the good times shared together.