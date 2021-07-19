Obituary – Roger L. Hurst

Roger Lee Hurst was born in Houston, Mo., on November 20, 1958. His parents were Ronald Clay Hurst and Thelma Grace Kimrey. He would remain the only child born of this union. His father was enlisted in the military and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. His mother worked at the commissary on base.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his maternal grandparents, Charles and Daisy Anne Kimrey who lived on a farm located in Roby; his paternal grandparents, Howard and Tencie Hurst from West Virginia; and one aunt, Eula Mae Kimrey, Roby.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Wilma Jean Taff Hurst; one stepson, John E. Thomas and wife Krista K. Thomas; and two grandchildren, Madison Delaney Thomas and Matthew Ryan Thomas; two brothers-in-law, Glenn Taff, and his wife Terena and Wade Taff; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends and family in the Roby and Houston areas as well as in West Virginia.

Roger passed away on July 17, 2021, at 9:14 p.m. at the Cox South Trauma Center in Springfield, from severe health complications.

Roger was a young man who loved his family and enjoyed being at his grandparents farm in Roby.

Growing up, he later forged his own path as a trader, and as a vendor making deals at numerous trade shows across multiple states. He always said he enjoyed nothing more than to, “throw his hat out on the road shoulder—buying, selling, trading, and shootin’ the bull with anyone who would happen to stop and listen for a while.”

He loved the outdoors, loved to travel, and see the sites all over the Ozarks and beyond!

He was also a thoughtful and intelligent man; kind and caring, but tough as nails when he had to be—but he would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it more.

He was a God-fearing man and spent time daily communing with the Lord and always said, “We all need to have our hearts ready; because someday we will each stand and give an account. Eternity is real and waiting, and God is still on the throne.”

I am utterly sure that today he is living the words of his favorite gospel song, “Oh, what a day that will be, when my Jesus I shall see. And I look upon His face, the One who saved me by His grace!”

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and his little dog, “Buddy”, whom he loved very much.

May the good Lord embrace him, welcome him home and may the reunion with his departed loved ones be the most spectacular reunion there ever was!

And…get ready, ‘cause he’s got a lot of stories to share and an eternity in Paradise to share them with ALL who will stop and listen for while!

I Love you, Roger…and I always will. Love Always, “Your Little Red Rose,” Wilma

In lieu of flowers, Memorials are requested to the Roger Hurst Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Friday, July 23, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Graveside Services are Friday at 12 p.m. at Pilot Knob Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are John Thomas, Justin Brown, Crystal Browne and Ace Hendricks.