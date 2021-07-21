American Red Cross Blood Drive

Photo by Christy Porter
Ciara Hill (left) with the American Red Cross and donor Nick Jur (right) gave a “thumbs up” while Jur donated blood during the ARC Blood Drive held on July 13 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Jur and donor Jamie Ingram, who was assisted by Payton Reed visited jovially while donating to help replenish the blood supply. Matthew Seiler, Drive Coordinator said, “We and the American Red Cross are well pleased with the turnout and the donation of 13 units of blood by 14 donors. Our thanks to all the donors. The goal was 10 – 11 units and we exceeded that. Smaller drives help with the blood shortage during the summer months when blood drives aren’t being held at universities and schools.”
Photo by Christy Porter
Payton Reed (left) with the American Red Cross and donor Jamie Ingram (right).