Coming Events July 22, 2021

VFW BINGO SUSPENDED

The Licking VFW has suspended Bingo until August 6 due to COVID concerns.

BLOOD DRIVE AT LUMC

A CBCO Blood Drive will be held at Licking United Methodist Church Thursday, July 22, from 1 – 6 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

SMART START WORKSHOP

An OzSBI Texas County Smart Start: Developing a Successful Business workshop will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cabool City Hall, 618 Main Street, Cabool, on Tuesday, July 27. It is free to attend. Must pre-register at www.ozsbi.com or call 417-256-9724.

LICKING LIBRARY SUMMER READING PROGRAM

The Licking Library Summer Reading Program continues at 1 p.m. on Thursdays throughout July. A Story Walk will be held on Tuesdays at Old City Park. For more information call the library at 573-674-2038.

KISSIAR SUNFLOWER PATCH OPENING

Kissiar Sunflower Patch will have an all-day season opening event on Saturday, July 31, ending with a “Light Up the Patch” candlelight vigil at dusk.

CABOOL EDUCATION FUND GOLF TOURNEY

The second annual Cabool Education Foundation Golf Tournament will be Saturday, Aug. 7, at Wedgewood Country Club. 18 Hole – 2 Person Scramble. Registration at 7 a.m. Shotgun at 8:30 a.m. RSVP at the Cabool Education Foundation Facebook page or call Brad Miller at 417-254-0236.

MOVIE NIGHT AT THE PARK

Intercounty Electric Cooperative will host a Movie Night at the Park on Saturday, August 14 at dark at Dent County Commons in Salem. Admission is free, bring your lawn chair or blanket. A local group will have concessions if you do not want to bring your own snacks. “The Croods: A New Age” will be showing.

JUNK & CRAFT FEST

Country Crafts & Flea Market will hold a Junk & Craft Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 104 Industrial Drive, Licking on Saturday, August 28. Country Revival Band performs 12 to 2 p.m. Treasured Smokes, LLC will provide a food truck. Vendors, food trucks and bands are being sought. Stop by to pick up a vendor application.

CRAFT SHOW

A craft show will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. H in Edgar Springs, on the second Saturday of each month. For set-up information call or text 573-308-2103.

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER MEETINGS

The Noah Coleman Chapter, NSDAR, will not meet in July.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues at 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month through September. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing tunes. We ask each of you to be considerate of your fellow bikers and others and give them their space.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is July 29.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

Drug overdoses have become the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S., with heroin and other opiates being the largest contributor. Learn more about signs of heroin addiction and how you can make a difference at http://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drug-rehab.

Methamphetamine, (meth, ice, crank, speed, chalk and gak), is a highly addictive and damaging drug and is still a huge problem in the U.S. It can destroy a person’s teeth, cause damage to the cardiovascular system and dramatically change one’s appearance.

Some signs of meth abuse include: lack of sleep, loss of weight, tooth decay, hyperactivity and hallucinations. If you know of someone struggling with meth addiction, you should quickly get them into treatment.

Houses where meth is created or used can sustain long term damage, with dangerous chemicals embedded in carpet, wood and walls, presenting health risks for later inhabitants. If you move into a house and notice your loved ones starting to show exposure symptoms, including headache, nausea and eye irritation, your house can be tested.

Take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-800-431-1754 for free screenings or referrals.

GIFT SUBSCRIPTIONS

Matt & Janelle Duncan of Licking will receive a one-year subscription to The Licking News from Donald Stephens of Licking.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or a gift subscriber to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.