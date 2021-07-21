“Set Apart” Lock- in

Submitted by Larissa Satterfield

Ninety-five area teens led by a crew of a crew of over 33 adults had over 12 hours of fun that began Friday evening at the Licking Assembly of God.

The evening started with a lasagna dinner held in the church coffee room, which was decorated from top to bottom in a movie set theme.

We then moved on to our first speaker, Pastor Jerry Heath from the West Plains area, who brought an amazing message about knowing who God is.

The message was followed by two and a half hours of bonfire and outdoor games including gaga ball, volleyball, can jam and more.

Pastor Austin Westlake, a Youth Director for the Assembly of God, then brought a message that brought teens to tears and to Jesus. The night was fruitful for the kingdom of Heaven with over 60 teens giving their life to Christ.

Then it was movie time featuring “Unplanned,” but not before hitting the all-free concession stand that included snow cones, cotton candy, popcorn and more.

Saturday morning included games, door prizes and breakout sessions with three Bible studies that went in cycles. The lock-in ended with an amazing breakfast of eggs, pancakes and sausage.

I can’t believe what a blessed night it was. Our church is such a loving crew who are always willing to give of their time and talents for the sake of ministry. Standing back and looking in on the night as the Youth Pastor, it has brought me to tears several times. The teens, our Lead Pastor Paul Richardson who is so willing to encourage his team to reach out to our community, and the volunteer group made up of our church family…it never stops amazing me.

See more photos at the Licking Assembly of God Facebook page.