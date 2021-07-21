Stealing Arrest

By Sheriff Scott K. Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

HOUSTON, Mo. – On July 15, 2021, the Texas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen wood splitter from a property on V Highway in the Raymondville area. The victim reported information about a possible suspect in the theft as well. Deputies traveled to a residence on Arnott Road and located the suspect and the stolen wood splitter. The suspect Charles Miriani admitted to taking the wood splitter without permission.

Charles E. Miriani, age 54, of Licking, was arrested on a felony warrant from Texas County charging him with habitual driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Texas County Jail. A probable cause statement seeking an additional charge of felony stealing will be submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney. Miriani was held in the Texas County Jail pending a $400,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.