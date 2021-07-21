Tails and Tales Reading Program

Photo by Christy Porter
Erik Badgett (left) and Esteban Diego Marques, his Penbroke Welsh Corgi, were on hand at the Tails and Tales Texas County Library Licking Summer Reading Program on Thursday. Librarian Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett (seated center) read from the proof of a book she wrote, with photos by Erik and Cindy, titled “The Adventures of Esteban, The Service Corgi.” Erik is a U.S. Army Airborne Ranger Veteran who now suffers from PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury and seizures. Esteban is Erik’s service dog and can detect seizures, alerting help when necessary, and also provides emotional support. She is very perceptive about abnormal situations, not only with Erik but also with others. Erik had requested a male companion dog and had chosen a name; he kept the masculine name even though he received a female.