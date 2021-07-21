TCMT21-Introducing people to the real Jesus

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Texas County Mission Team shared Jesus with each other and area-wide residents July 7 through July 11.

Based at Simmons Baptist Camp, 50 campers ranging from finishing seventh graders to the adult leadership began an amazing week with a great evening, according to TCMT Director Trevor Sudheimer. “It was amazing seeing what God had started doing on the first night! Watching relationships build and kids from different towns and churches come together!”

TCMT is a paid mission camp for all participants, volunteers, leaders and youth workers. The funds support the assistance given to those in local communities in need. Yes, they worked hard, but was not about the paint… it was about introducing people to the real Jesus! “I believe that was done in a mighty way,” said Sudheimer. “But, we did do a lot of amazing service projects.”

In many respects it is similar to a summer camp experience; the difference is this group works on community projects throughout the hot summer days. Three different teams went out across the county this year, hosted by church groups that included: New Beginnings Church-Bucyrus; Central Baptist Church-Houston; and working together, Boone Creek Baptist Church-Licking and Roby Baptist Church.

The New Beginnings group accomplished scraping and painting a house in Houston, near the high school.

The Central Baptist Church completed yard cleanup at a residence in the Raymondville community, and also yard and brush cleanup in Houston. Also in Houston they tore down a wheelchair ramp no longer used at an old church location and moved it to a lady’s home in the community who needed wheelchair access into her home. They also filled in a gravel foundation for new flooring at the Success Baptist Church where the old sanctuary floor had caved in.

Completing work in three area communities, the Boone Creek Baptist Church/Roby Baptist Church power washed playground equipment at the church and at a home in the Licking community. They helped sort items at Helping Hands, a free clothing store in Roby. While in Roby they did yard and brush clean up at a home in the community. They again did yard and brush clean up in the Evening Shade community at an apartment complex.

Photos submitted

“It was amazing week for sure with a lot of hard work and a lot of relationship building with Jesus and our peers! We had an amazing worship service each night to recharge and refocus,’ shared Sudheimer. “None of this would’ve been possible without the support from all of our local churches in the Texas County Baptist Association.”

See more photos at www.TexasCountyBaptistAssociation