Obituary – Walter E. Robbins

Walter E. Robbins was born May 26, 1946, in Spring Creek, Mo. Walter was a strong man, always willing to lend a helping hand. Upon his passing on July 18, 2021, he was surrounded by family that loved him dearly. His wife of 22 years was holding his hand. Walter’s final wish was to come home with the help of St. Luke’s and Three River’s Hospice. Cody and Trent from Three River’s made that wish possible.

Walter was always full of jokes, laughs and good stories. He never met a stranger and always wanted to take care of others, even with his dying breathe he wanted to take care of his “Baby Doll Honey.” There are so many memories that we will never forget and that will never be the same without Pops. He was always ready to have family dinners, drives to Montauk, trips to McDonalds, and visiting the cabin and fishing on the lake. He loved long drives with his woman by his side and kissing at every stop sign. I can not imagine a tomorrow that he isn’t stopping by to check on us. There will not be a day that he is not missed and loved. Walter was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, son and friend. So, grandpa, until we hug again, don’t take no wooden nickels.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mayme Robbins; brothers, Wilbern, Jim, Lilbern, Wyne, George, Leo, Larry and Tom; sister, Maxine; stepson, Norman Elledge; stepdaughter, Marsha Elledge; and great grandsons, Konner Bartlett and Stanton Garrett.

He is survived by his wife of 22 wonderful years, Dolly Maye Elledge (Baby Doll Honey); stepchildren, Kaye (Richard) Haaland, Carolyn Pascal, Kenny Elledge, Eddie Elledge, Leona (Warren) Livingston and Shirley (Gary) Settlemire; grandkids, Kayli (David) Bartlett, Cole Schafer, Braxton Haaland, John Sullins, Carrie Elledge, Jason (Heather) Elledge, Matthew Elledge, Mike Elledge, Danny Shepherd, Chad Shepherd, Scotty (Nancy) Shepherd, David Sullins, Kathy Sullins, Diane Sullins, Chris North, Kelly and Eddie Johrs; sisters, Wanda Baker and Birdie Ramsey; brother, Darle Robbins; his “babies”, Niomi, Khloie, Liberty, Bentley and Olivia; as well as numerous great grandkids, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Walter took place Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.