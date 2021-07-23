Obituary – Charles L. Wallace

Charles Lawson Wallace, age 98 years, 7 months, and 25 days, 9th child of Charles Alexander and Mary Elizabeth (Copplinger) Wallace was born November 19, 1922, in Diamond, Mo. He passed away July 14, 2021, at Dixon Nursing Home, Dixon, Mo.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; nine siblings; one grandchild, Steven; and his wife of 70 years, Thelma Jean (Buckner) Wallace.

He is survived by seven children, Carolyn Wallace, Charles (Dolene) Wallace, Terry Wallace, Hugh Wallace, Timothy (Connie) Wallace, Robert (Kimberly) Wallace and Bill (Randi) Wallace; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Charles served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He worked as a water well driller in several counties in Missouri. And he worked as a truck driver, both local and long haul.

Charles was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He was an avid sportsman, loved fast cars and fast boats, hunting, and fishing until he began to lose his sight.

He was best loved by his grandchildren whom he spoiled unashamedly and continually.

No services are planned. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.