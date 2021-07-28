A different kind of biscuit

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The end of May brought a new store to Licking. Basic Biscuits opened for business in the building between Shafer’s Smoke Shop and Cutting Up salon, on the north side of the former MFA building. In many countries, biscuits are what we call cookies. Just ask a fan of kid’s show Peppa Pig, and they’ll probably even reply with an English accent.

However, the cookies at Basic Biscuit are far from basic. These delicious delectables range from the all-time favorite chocolate chip, to thick and yummy-looking Snickers-stuffed snickerdoodles, and attention-grabbing lemon-curd-filled lemon cookies, to name a few. Custom royal icing cookies, muffins, cupcakes and other weekly specials are also options. This bakery, open only on Thursdays, definitely caters to the cookie-lovers of the world. If you would like something to drink with your cookie(s), coffee is available in the morning, and sodas throughout the day. Or you might want to try their Java Moo, milk infused with coffee and sweetened.

Kristi Larimore, owner and operator of Basic Biscuits, says cookies are her Achilles’ heel. Likely many of her customers suffer from the same malady. She takes special orders as well as walk-in customers; her designed-to-order cookies have been a hit at birthday parties and other events. Basic Biscuits also has a limited selection of home décor items, Bella Canvas t-shirts, head bows and stamped jewelry.

Larimore, with her husband and three children, moved to Licking about four years ago. Her family has the enviable task of being her guinea pigs for her cookie creations.

Larimore says of her new home, “I like the community feeling of Licking.” She wanted to become a part of the community, and her business helps do that. Larimore appreciates that the people of the area have been very supportive of her small bakery.

“Working hard and loving what you do is more important than mass-produced goods,” she adds.

Stop by her store Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. If the door sticks, don’t give up. The cookies are worth an extra tug to get inside. You can also call or text at 573-453-4006, or message her on the Basic Biscuits Facebook page to place an order.